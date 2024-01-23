Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,521,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA MGV traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,162. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.77. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.12 and a 1-year high of $110.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

