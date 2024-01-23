Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 85,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 10,244 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 36,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 559,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,345,000 after purchasing an additional 34,469 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,487,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $85.58. 810,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,511,336. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

