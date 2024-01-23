Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 27,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,851,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,800,000 after buying an additional 329,587 shares during the period. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 115.2% during the third quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $47.49. 161,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,828. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

