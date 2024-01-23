Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.32. The company had a trading volume of 871,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,551. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $58.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

