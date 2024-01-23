Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $65.89 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Velas has a market cap of $65.89 million and $1.38 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00074017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00026031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023149 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006681 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006402 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001406 BTC.

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,548,708,627 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

