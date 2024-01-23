Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08, RTT News reports. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50-4.70 EPS.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.07. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $166.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.85.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Verizon Communications by 657.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,560 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

