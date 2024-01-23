VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,001,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,287,000 after acquiring an additional 428,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,360,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,457,000 after acquiring an additional 383,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,447,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,386,000 after acquiring an additional 807,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in VICI Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,882,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,986,000 after buying an additional 764,836 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

Shares of VICI stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $30.81. The stock had a trading volume of 160,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,068. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.46%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

