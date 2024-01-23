W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.5 %

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $876.66 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $556.77 and a fifty-two week high of $879.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $819.32 and its 200-day moving average is $756.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

