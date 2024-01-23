WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) One Day Volume Tops $419,907.86

WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) traded down 38.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One WaykiChain Governance Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. WaykiChain Governance Coin has a total market capitalization of $99.58 million and $419,907.86 worth of WaykiChain Governance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain Governance Coin has traded down 38.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WaykiChain Governance Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About WaykiChain Governance Coin

WaykiChain Governance Coin was first traded on October 1st, 2019. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain Governance Coin is www.waykichain.com. The Reddit community for WaykiChain Governance Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official Twitter account is @wayki_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The WaykiChain is focused on developing its own technology, bottom public chain layer and as well corresponding to that an ecosystem that will foster technology research and development, as well as project operation. WGRT is the governance coin supported by WaykiChain’s decentralized lending platform.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wiccofficial)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/#%3CBugsnag::Utility::CircularBuffer:0x00007f9c81f58e10%3E)”

Buying and Selling WaykiChain Governance Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain Governance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain Governance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain Governance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Governance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain Governance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.