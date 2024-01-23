Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,536,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 710.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in ONEOK by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,280,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,111 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at ONEOK
In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ONEOK Price Performance
Shares of OKE opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $72.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.93 and its 200-day moving average is $66.77.
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.
ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
ONEOK Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.
About ONEOK
ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.
