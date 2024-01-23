Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 1,653 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Electric Co. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,532,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $601,159,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEHC stock opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion and a PE ratio of 22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.74.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

GEHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

