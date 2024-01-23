Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Sells $48,392.31 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 1,019 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $48,392.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 916,598 shares in the company, valued at $43,529,239.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

Shares of Willis Lease Finance stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.74. The stock had a trading volume of 13,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.02. The firm has a market cap of $297.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WLFC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.