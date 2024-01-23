World Mobile Token (WMT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.21 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $72.07 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00074607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00026035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00023215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006722 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001415 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,445,813 tokens. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

