Zcash Market Cap Hits $340.17 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.83 or 0.00053618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $340.17 million and approximately $61.83 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00054719 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00018807 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

