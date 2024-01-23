Zimi Limited (ASX:ZMM) Insider Jordan Tentori Buys 625,000 Shares

Zimi Limited (ASX:ZMMGet Free Report) insider Jordan Tentori acquired 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,000.00 ($16,447.37).

Zimi Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

About Zimi

Zimi Limited provides Internet of Things based electrical products for homes and working spaces in Australia. It offers multipurpose switches, fan and light controller, power point, light dimmer, blind controllers, multi dimmer switches, and garage door controllers, as well as cloud connect switches.

