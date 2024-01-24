10,288 Shares in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Acquired by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,288 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIQ. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

AIQ traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.90. The stock had a trading volume of 617,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,129. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $985.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.24 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $32.22.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

