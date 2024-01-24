10,485 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Acquired by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.2% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 14,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 19.6% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.69. 2,023,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $293.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.26 and its 200-day moving average is $161.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALB shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.61.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

