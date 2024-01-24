10,741 Shares in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Acquired by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. Centric Wealth Management owned approximately 0.51% of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the second quarter worth about $381,000.

Get Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF alerts:

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ HERD traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,661. The company has a market cap of $85.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.23. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Cuts Dividend

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.212 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

(Free Report)

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.