1,238 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Bought by STF Management LP

STF Management LP acquired a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.60.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $265.95 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.29. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.