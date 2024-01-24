1,414 Shares in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Bought by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2,458.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLQM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.11. 39,140 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $262.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $28.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.97.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

