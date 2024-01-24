15,636 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,636 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,694,000. Meta Platforms comprises 1.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $385.20. 15,433,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,162,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.31 and a 12 month high of $390.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.02. The stock has a market cap of $989.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 803,247 shares of company stock valued at $272,507,763. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on META. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.51.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

