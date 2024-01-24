16,400 Shares in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Acquired by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in AZEK by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 177,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,806,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,005,000 after purchasing an additional 192,480 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 120,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AZEK shares. B. Riley cut their price target on AZEK from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price target on AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AZEK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,392,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,392,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $483,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,697,740.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,285,010. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Stock Performance

AZEK stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.66. 465,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,567. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 83.54 and a beta of 1.87. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $39.04.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.68 million. AZEK had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

