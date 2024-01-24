1,963 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Acquired by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $1,168,777.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,837.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,480 shares of company stock worth $11,264,498. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $153.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.54 and its 200-day moving average is $150.25. The company has a market cap of $362.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.