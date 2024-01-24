2,452 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Purchased by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on APO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:APO traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,261,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,155. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $99.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.63. The company has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

