251 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Purchased by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 200.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,477,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $9,809,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AZO traded down $4.90 on Wednesday, hitting $2,763.41. 21,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,974. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2,783.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,629.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2,562.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,561 shares of company stock worth $55,557,316 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

