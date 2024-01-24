25,840 Shares in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Purchased by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 123.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CMP traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.51. The company had a trading volume of 85,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,391. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $47.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 1.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,840. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Compass Minerals International

About Compass Minerals International

(Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.