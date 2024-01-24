367 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by Briaud Financial Planning Inc

Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Lockheed Martin comprises about 0.1% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.8 %

LMT stock traded down $8.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $431.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,877. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.31.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

