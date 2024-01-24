42,277 Shares in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Bought by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 42,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YOU. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YOU stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 972,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,638. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.78. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 957.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $160.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.81 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YOU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

