424 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,120 shares of company stock valued at $39,862,068. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance
NYSE:LLY traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $634.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.04, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $647.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $598.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $561.43.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 81.88%.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
