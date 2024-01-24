5,039 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,039 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 124.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,186,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,825,000 after buying an additional 222,801 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,290,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,935,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 227,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,473,000 after buying an additional 155,325 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.95. 363,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,115. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $158.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 136.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $972.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.47 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.56.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

