616 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Briaud Financial Planning Inc

Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,949,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,212,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.67. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $227.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 84.33%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.