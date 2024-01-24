745 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Purchased by Briaud Financial Planning Inc

Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.36. 1,043,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,489. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $173.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

