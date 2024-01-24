9,433 Shares in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Purchased by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.34. 462,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,362. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

