AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,680 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $115,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in AbbVie by 85,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,603,000 after acquiring an additional 28,049,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,033,348,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.90. 882,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,286,493. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $167.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.86%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

