ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,964 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Norges Bank bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,110,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,756 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,765,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4,022.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 955,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after buying an additional 932,503 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,296.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 927,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 861,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.60. The stock had a trading volume of 496,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,285. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.40 million. Analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,769.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $44,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,769.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,106 shares of company stock valued at $480,868 over the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

