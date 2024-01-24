Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,935 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 31,623 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises approximately 0.9% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $43,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,791,142,000 after buying an additional 130,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $921,499,000 after buying an additional 520,655 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Autodesk by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $642,448,000 after acquiring an additional 275,675 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Autodesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,224 shares of company stock worth $7,890,468 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.72. The company had a trading volume of 731,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,489. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.38 and a twelve month high of $256.48. The stock has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

