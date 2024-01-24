Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $23.28 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,120 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $23,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $398,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 105,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. HSBC raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.41.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.56. 7,131,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,381,386. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.92. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $75.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.