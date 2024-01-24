Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $28.02 Million Stock Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.21% of Lennox International worth $28,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 43.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.88, for a total transaction of $37,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,732.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.85, for a total value of $366,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,386.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 100 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.88, for a total transaction of $37,088.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,975 shares of company stock valued at $5,034,472. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LII shares. Stephens raised shares of Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lennox International from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lennox International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LII

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of LII stock traded down $11.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $431.20. 193,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,692. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $429.27 and its 200 day moving average is $389.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.00 and a 1 year high of $458.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 2,262.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 17.81 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.