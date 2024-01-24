Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $20,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 200.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,477,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,809,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $22.55 on Wednesday, reaching $2,745.76. 62,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,629.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,562.54. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,783.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.45 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

Get Our Latest Report on AZO

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,561 shares of company stock worth $55,557,316. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.