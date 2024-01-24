ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.23

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.23 and last traded at $30.71, with a volume of 21572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACIW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.02 million for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 6.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $942,980.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,588,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ACI Worldwide news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $942,980.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 430,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,588,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $493,887.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 52,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,976,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,188,000 after purchasing an additional 389,424 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 12.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,671,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,252,000 after buying an additional 1,165,612 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,398,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,161,000 after purchasing an additional 235,858 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,056,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,979,000 after purchasing an additional 181,185 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,785,000 after purchasing an additional 75,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

