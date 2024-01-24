Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $1.28 on Monday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.53% and a negative net margin of 534.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.