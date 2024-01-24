Advisor OS LLC Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 24.0% in the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $648,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.1% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $142.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.14. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $187.81.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

