AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.07 and last traded at $8.94. Approximately 6,822,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 7,284,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSOS. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

