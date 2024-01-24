AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) & Pono Capital Three (NASDAQ:PTHR) Head to Head Review

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) and Pono Capital Three (NASDAQ:PTHR – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AeroVironment and Pono Capital Three’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroVironment $540.54 million 6.47 -$176.21 million ($4.84) -25.69 Pono Capital Three N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Pono Capital Three has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AeroVironment.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroVironment -18.58% 13.53% 9.60% Pono Capital Three N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares AeroVironment and Pono Capital Three’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AeroVironment and Pono Capital Three, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroVironment 0 1 6 0 2.86 Pono Capital Three 0 0 0 0 N/A

AeroVironment currently has a consensus price target of $127.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.15%. Given AeroVironment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AeroVironment is more favorable than Pono Capital Three.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.6% of AeroVironment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Pono Capital Three shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of AeroVironment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AeroVironment beats Pono Capital Three on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments. The company supplies UAS, TMS, unmanned ground vehicle, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense, other federal agencies, and to international allied governments. It also designs, engineers, tools, and manufactures unmanned aerial and aircraft systems, including airborne platforms, payloads and payload integration, ground control systems, and ground support equipment and other items and services related to unmanned aircraft systems. In addition, the company offers small UAS products, including training, spare parts, product repair, product replacement, and the customer contracted operation. Further, it develops high-altitude pseudo-satellite UAS systems. AeroVironment, Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About Pono Capital Three

Pono Capital Three, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence companies, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming companies, distance learning, online retail, and e-sports companies. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

