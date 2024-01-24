AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.81

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 147099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AerSale from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

The company has a market cap of $513.09 million, a PE ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). AerSale had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $92.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AerSale Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other AerSale news, insider Frederick Craig Wright acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AerSale news, insider Frederick Craig Wright bought 2,000 shares of AerSale stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $50,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,569,821 shares in the company, valued at $119,622,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AerSale during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerSale by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AerSale by 26.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AerSale in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AerSale by 267.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

