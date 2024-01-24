Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Air T Stock Performance

Shares of AIRTP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.01. 1,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

