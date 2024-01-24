Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.
Air T Stock Performance
Shares of AIRTP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.01. 1,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60.
Air T Company Profile
