Alaska Air Group (ALK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of ALK stock opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $62,390,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,293,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,980,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,951,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,861,000 after purchasing an additional 660,917 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,425,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,109,000 after purchasing an additional 556,766 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

