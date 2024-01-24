Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

ALDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.47. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47,866.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 256.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

