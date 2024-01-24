Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $160.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.42% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

GOOG traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.35. 18,885,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,280,084. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.33 and a 200 day moving average of $134.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $151.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,459 shares of company stock valued at $25,949,772. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

