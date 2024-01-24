American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $81.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.46.

AEP opened at $78.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in American Electric Power by 14.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,657,000 after buying an additional 3,589,451 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2,331.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,398,000 after buying an additional 3,500,662 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after buying an additional 2,801,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in American Electric Power by 41.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after buying an additional 2,161,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

